Activities to mark 10th anniversary of Constitution Day

Over 500 events will be held in Shanghai from December 1 to 7, marking the 10th National Constitution Day.

Shanghai's judicial bureau announced on Wednesday that over 500 citywide activities will be held from December 1 to 7, to increase public understanding of the country's Constitution.

Shanghai has held the event for 35 years. The tenth anniversary of National Constitution Day falls on December 4.

On November 29, the seventh corporate legal skills competition for a better business environment based on the rule of law will begin.

Activities such as debate competitions, themed unmanned drone performances, knowledge contests, exhibitions, lectures, and legal consulting will be held in villages, schools, companies, communities, public areas, government departments, and military bases across 16 districts of Shanghai.

"We want to polish the rule of law as Shanghai's business card, and make the rule of law an important symbol of local core competitiveness," said Liu Yanhao, the bureau's deputy director.