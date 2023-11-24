Voice artist reveals dubbing secrets at lecture

Renowned voice artist Di Feifei explored the art of dubbing with citizens at a public lecture in Xuhui District on Friday.

The sixth episode of the "Face to Face with Masters" series, entitled "The Mystery of Dubbing," attracted a large audience and many more online viewers.

Di shared insights into the art of dubbing and explored the possibilities of self-expression.

She has been appointed as an advisor for aesthetic education in Xuhui, tasked with enriching the district's aesthetic education initiatives.

Di's presentation covered the integration of words and emotions in dubbing, demonstrating character portrayal across different genders, ages and nationalities.

An excellent dubbing can not only make a movie character come to life, but also help audiences better understand the film, said Di.

She is a member of the Shanghai Film Art Center, a hub for voice artists and amateurs.

"A qualified dubber must fully understand each character, match up with the context and adjust their voices," said Di. "Every breath requires deep thinking."

She has been the voice for numerous characters in foreign productions, including 10-year-old Elliott in "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," police cryptographer Sophie Neveu in the "The Da Vinci Code," Master Tigress in "Kung Fu Panda" and Mary Watson in "Sherlock Holmes."

The "Face-to-Face with Masters" sessions have had six episodes this year.

According to Xuhui District's civilization office, which is in charge of organizing the events, the goal is to introduce a variety of comprehensive aesthetic education courses to the community.

Other masters who have taken part in the sessions include the cellist Wang Jian, pianist Kong Xiangdong as well as pingtan artists Gao Bowen and Tao Yingyun.