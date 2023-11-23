News / Metro

Shanghai shivers: Cold front to bring good air quality

With a new round of cold front, as well as strong wind, arriving in Shanghai on Thursday night, the city's air quality will improve to good or excellent from Friday, officials say.
Shanghai Ecology and Environment Bureau

Shanghai's iconic Bund at 4pm on Thursday.

With a new round of cold front, as well as strong wind, arriving in Shanghai on Thursday night, the city's air quality will improve to good or excellent from Friday, local ecology and environment authorities said.

The city experienced moderate air pollution on Thursday as meteorological conditions were aligned against the diffusion of pollutants, they explained.

The main pollutant PM 2.5, the indicator of pollution, hit more than182 at around 4pm on Thursday.

The authorities reminded children, elderly people, as well as patients with heart and chronic diseases to avoid long-time and high-intensity outdoor exercise during the high-pollution period.

Weather forecasters said a new round of cold front, with strong wind, is approaching, which will help diffuse the pollutants and improve air quality.

Along with the wind, the mercury is forecast to drop to below 12 degrees Celsius, weather officials pointed out. The lowest temperature in the city's urban area will be around 8 degrees, while the low in the suburbs is expected to dip to 4-6 degrees.

The city's temperature is predicted to range between 8 and13 degrees on Friday and Saturday, while the weather will remain sunny and cloudy.

The highs will rise back a little bit to 16 degrees on Sunday while the low will climb to over 10 degrees.

Shanghai is forecast to be dry over the next ten days.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
