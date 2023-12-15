News / Metro

Cold front rolls into Shanghai from north, bringing strong winds, sleet

Shanghai came under the chill of a strong cold front from the north on Friday that led to suspension of some liners in Chongming District and delays in delivery services.
Shanghai came under the chill of a strong cold front from the north on Friday, with strengthening wind force and light rain that led to suspension of some liners in Chongming District and delays in delivery services.

Local meteorological authorities issued a blue cold alert, the lowest in its four-color weather warning system, on Thursday evening, and a blue gale alert Friday morning, warning that the winds would increase within 24 hours, especially in coastal areas.

The temperature was forecast to range between 6 and 13 degrees Celsius on Friday, and to keep dropping. Saturday's temperature is predicted to range between 1 to 6 degrees with sleet in the morning.

Apart from the Changheng line, all passenger liner services in Chongming District were suspended, according to Shanghai's passenger liner operator. Other in-city public transport services still operate normally.

Because of the weather, local delivery service providers said they would extend their estimated delivery time for online orders accordingly and would ensure the safety of riders.

Meituan's online supermarket channel Dingdong Maicai said it had added more essential supplies such as vegetables, meat and fresh fruit.

They also offered additional safety instructions and add more sorting staffers in case of a surge in online orders. For food delivery orders, additional measures were also put into place, such as extra protection and warm clothing for delivery riders.

Ti Gong

An electricity worker at State Grid Shanghai Co checks the power supply equipment before the cold front arrives.

The city's power supplier, State Grid Shanghai Company, has geared up for supply and maintenance work amid the frigid weather.

Staffs of the company have inspected and maintained the outdoor power supply equipment city-wide in advance.

There are 173 emergency power repair stations across the city, and more than 3,500 electricity workers on 24-hour standby during the freezing episode.

Nearly 900 repair, power-generation and lighting vehicles had been dispatched to prepare for the cold weather, the company said.

Residents who have electrical problems are advised to call State Grid's 24-hour emergency line – 95598.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
