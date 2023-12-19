News / Metro

Shanghai issues new challenge to world in computational biology

  14:16 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
The competition is designed to promote the use of artificial intelligence algorithms in the research and development of new drugs, and build a talent pool to do so.
The first Shanghai International Computational Biology Challenge has opened.

The competition is designed to promote the use of artificial intelligence algorithms in the research and development of new drugs, and build a talent pool to do so.

Candidates can scan the QR code below to sign up for the competition until 6pm, February 29, 2024.

In the next nine months, they will receive training, technology transfers, financing opportunities, and other services.

The winners will be awarded up to 100,000 yuan (US$13,995).

