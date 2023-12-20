Technology transfer brings increasing economic returns for city

Annual report by the Shanghai Technology Innovation Center notes a rising number of innovations reaching the market in 2022, creating sales and exports worth billions of dollars.

Technology transfer has brought increasing economic returns to Shanghai, a report shows.

Last year, 751 high technology innovations were put into the market, up 195 compared to 2021, according to the 2022 technology transfer report by Shanghai Technology Innovation Center.

It has created total sales of nearly US$22.6 billion and exports of nearly US$2.6 billion, almost 1.66 times and 1.96 times the figures five years ago, respectively.

So far this year, the center has recognized 712 projects, with 624 of them, nearly 88 percent of the total, related to the city's key industries such as life science, high-end manufacturing and electronic information.

This year, more than US$126 million of city's funds have been used to support technology transfer, and 126 high-end professionals have been introduced.

The report was released at an award ceremony to honor outstanding entrepreneurs and innovations held on Monday.