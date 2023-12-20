﻿
News / Metro

Technology transfer brings increasing economic returns for city

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0
Annual report by the Shanghai Technology Innovation Center notes a rising number of innovations reaching the market in 2022, creating sales and exports worth billions of dollars.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  18:51 UTC+8, 2023-12-20       0

Technology transfer has brought increasing economic returns to Shanghai, a report shows.

Last year, 751 high technology innovations were put into the market, up 195 compared to 2021, according to the 2022 technology transfer report by Shanghai Technology Innovation Center.

It has created total sales of nearly US$22.6 billion and exports of nearly US$2.6 billion, almost 1.66 times and 1.96 times the figures five years ago, respectively.

So far this year, the center has recognized 712 projects, with 624 of them, nearly 88 percent of the total, related to the city's key industries such as life science, high-end manufacturing and electronic information.

This year, more than US$126 million of city's funds have been used to support technology transfer, and 126 high-end professionals have been introduced.

The report was released at an award ceremony to honor outstanding entrepreneurs and innovations held on Monday.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     