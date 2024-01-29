﻿
Budding innovators gather to share visions of the future

Students from around the nation were at the Shanghai Nanyang Middle School to showcase 289 artificial intelligence-backed inventions at a three-day event that wrapped up last week.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A student deals with his robot.

The nation's budding innovators have gathered in Shanghai to showcase their inventions.

In a three-day event that wrapped up last week, 289 artificial intelligence-backed inventions were displayed at the Shanghai Nanyang Middle School.

Young students used AI to design jubensha, or live-action role-play games, distinguish Shanghai dialects in classical Shanghai-style rap "Jinling Tower," allow users to swap faces in Peking Opera's facial makeups in seconds, and more.

In addition, 11 experts, scientists and entrepreneurs in the field of AI came to share their points of views with students.

The event was held by the China Association for Science and Technology's children's department, China Association of Children's Science Instructors, Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, and Shanghai Association for Science and Technology.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Students are happy to show their inventions.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
﻿
