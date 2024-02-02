News / Metro

Jing'an to distribute coupons in celebration of the Year of the Dragon

Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
District to release over 41,800 coupons for use at more than 1,080 places, including cinemas, bookstores, theaters, cafes, museums, hotels, travel agencies and shopping malls.
Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:37 UTC+8, 2024-02-02       0
Jing'an to distribute coupons in celebration of the Year of the Dragon
Ti Gong

UCCA Edge is among the recommended venues that will accept Jing'an District's discount coupons.

Jing'an District is about to release over 41,800 discount coupons in celebration of the Year of the Dragon.

They will be distributed through the UnionPay App in three rounds between February 5 and 25.

There's a chance to get two coupons: a 50-yuan (US$7) discount on a 100-yuan payment, or a 25-yuan discount on a 50-yuan payment. Bank of Shanghai customers can get an extra discount coupon for 50-yuan off 100-yuan.

The coupons can be used at more than 1,080 places across the district, including cinemas, bookstores, theaters, cafes, museums, hotels, travel agencies and shopping malls.

Among the highly recommended sites are art venues along the Suzhou Creek, such as Fotografiska Shanghai, the museum's first Asian location, and UCCA Edge, where "Matisse by Matisse" is currently on display.

It's also recommended using the coupons to enjoy global fashion at major shopping centers in the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, such as Jing'an Kerry Center, Crystal Galleria and HKRI Taihoo Hui.

The popular virtual interactive show "Horizon of Khufu" now on show at HKRI Taihoo Hui will also accept the coupons.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Nanjing Road
Suzhou Creek
Kerry
UnionPay
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     