Jing'an to distribute coupons in celebration of the Year of the Dragon

Ti Gong

Jing'an District is about to release over 41,800 discount coupons in celebration of the Year of the Dragon.

They will be distributed through the UnionPay App in three rounds between February 5 and 25.

There's a chance to get two coupons: a 50-yuan (US$7) discount on a 100-yuan payment, or a 25-yuan discount on a 50-yuan payment. Bank of Shanghai customers can get an extra discount coupon for 50-yuan off 100-yuan.

The coupons can be used at more than 1,080 places across the district, including cinemas, bookstores, theaters, cafes, museums, hotels, travel agencies and shopping malls.

Among the highly recommended sites are art venues along the Suzhou Creek, such as Fotografiska Shanghai, the museum's first Asian location, and UCCA Edge, where "Matisse by Matisse" is currently on display.

It's also recommended using the coupons to enjoy global fashion at major shopping centers in the Nanjing Road W. commercial zone, such as Jing'an Kerry Center, Crystal Galleria and HKRI Taihoo Hui.

The popular virtual interactive show "Horizon of Khufu" now on show at HKRI Taihoo Hui will also accept the coupons.