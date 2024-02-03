News / Metro

Get set for rain and colder temperatures

Commuters need to watch out for slippery roads and poor visibility on Sunday as it will be rainy, with the temperature ranging from 5 to 7 Celsius degrees.

The rain will clear on Monday but return on Tuesday and Wednesday, with the mercury lower at between 2 and 7 degrees, according to the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau.

Sunshine is predicted to return on Thursday, with the weather at the beginning of the Spring Festival holiday predicted to be cloudy or sunny.

The first day of the new Chinese Lunar Year is expected to be the warmest day during the holiday from February 10 to 17, with maximum temperature as high as 13 degrees, but rains will be back on the fifth and fourth days.

Vacationers are advised to incorporate this information in their travel plans.

