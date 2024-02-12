Plum blossoms bloom during Spring Festival

Shanghai's parks and gardens welcome visitors as the city enters the peak season of plum blossoms.

Shanghai has entered the season of plum blossoms. A handful of gardens and parks have dedicated plum blossom viewing areas, providing another outing choice for residents and visitors during the Spring Festival holiday.

Located in Jiading District, Guyi Garden is a Jiangnan-style (lower parts of the Yangtze River) classic garden with 500 years of history. There are more than 100 plum trees planted in Guyi Garden. Some feature delightful colors, while others are known for their rich aroma.

The garden is also holding an exhibition of plum blossom bonsai in its bonsai garden and plum blossom hall during the Spring Festival holiday.

The plum blossoms in Shanghai Botanical Garden and Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden have also entered their peak flowering period.

Taking recent temperature forecasts into consideration, the Chenshan Botanical Garden's plum blossoms are expected to reach 60 percent in bloom before February 15. The best plum blossoms viewing period shall fall between February 16 and March 1.

Other public parks where visitors can enjoy plum blossoms include Xinzhuang Plum Garden, Century Park, and Shanghai Zuibaichi Park in Songjiang District.

Shanghai Blooming Garden in Jinshan District is holding its 7th Plum Blossom Festival. There are more than 60 varieties of plum blossoms in the garden.

About 40,000 plum blossoms have been planted in Shanghai Haiwan Forest Park in Fengxian District, featuring 126 varieties including some rare species.

The plum blossom scenery in the forest park has a unique layout, attracting many photography enthusiasts every year to record the beauty of winter with their cameras.