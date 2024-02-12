News / Metro

Plum blossoms bloom during Spring Festival

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:51 UTC+8, 2024-02-12       0
Shanghai's parks and gardens welcome visitors as the city enters the peak season of plum blossoms.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  15:51 UTC+8, 2024-02-12       0

Shanghai has entered the season of plum blossoms. A handful of gardens and parks have dedicated plum blossom viewing areas, providing another outing choice for residents and visitors during the Spring Festival holiday.

Located in Jiading District, Guyi Garden is a Jiangnan-style (lower parts of the Yangtze River) classic garden with 500 years of history. There are more than 100 plum trees planted in Guyi Garden. Some feature delightful colors, while others are known for their rich aroma.

Plum blossoms bloom during Spring Festival
Ti Gong

Guyi Garden 古猗园

Address: 18 Huyi Highway 沪宜公路218号

The garden is also holding an exhibition of plum blossom bonsai in its bonsai garden and plum blossom hall during the Spring Festival holiday.

The plum blossoms in Shanghai Botanical Garden and Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden have also entered their peak flowering period.

Taking recent temperature forecasts into consideration, the Chenshan Botanical Garden's plum blossoms are expected to reach 60 percent in bloom before February 15. The best plum blossoms viewing period shall fall between February 16 and March 1.

Plum blossoms bloom during Spring Festival
Ti Gong

Shanghai Botanical Garden 上海植物园

Address: 1111 Longwu Road 龙吴路1111号

Plum blossoms bloom during Spring Festival
Ti Gong

Shanghai Chenshan Botanical Garden 上海辰山植物园

Address: 3888 Chenhua Highway 辰花公路3888号

Other public parks where visitors can enjoy plum blossoms include Xinzhuang Plum Garden, Century Park, and Shanghai Zuibaichi Park in Songjiang District.

Shanghai Blooming Garden in Jinshan District is holding its 7th Plum Blossom Festival. There are more than 60 varieties of plum blossoms in the garden.

Plum blossoms bloom during Spring Festival
Ti Gong

Shanghai Zuibaichi Park 上海醉白池公园

Address: 64 S. Renmin Road 人民南路64号

Plum blossoms bloom during Spring Festival
Ti Gong

Shanghai Blooming Garden 花开海上生态园

Address: Daijing Village, Zhujing Town in Jinshan District 金山区朱泾镇待泾村

About 40,000 plum blossoms have been planted in Shanghai Haiwan Forest Park in Fengxian District, featuring 126 varieties including some rare species.

The plum blossom scenery in the forest park has a unique layout, attracting many photography enthusiasts every year to record the beauty of winter with their cameras.

Plum blossoms bloom during Spring Festival
Ti Gong

Shanghai Haiwan Forest Park 上海海湾国家森林公园

Address: 1677 Suitanghe Road随塘河路1677号

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Zuibaichi Park
Guyi Garden
Shanghai Botanical Garden
Yangtze River
Fengxian
Jinshan
Songjiang
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     