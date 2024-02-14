News / Metro

Migrant workers return early to solve labor shortages

Flight touches down at Pudong International Airport with the first batch of workers to benefit from city's efforts to assist them with transport during the Spring Festival rush.
Ti Gong

Migrant workers from Yunnan Province arrived in Shanghai by flight on Wednesday.

A flight carrying more than 30 migrant workers from Yunnan Province arrived at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai on Wednesday. The workers are mainly from sectors such as delivery, catering and housework services, as well as food processing and construction industries.

They were welcomed by officials from local human resources and social security authorities and took chartered buses to their enterprises' dorms.

The workers said they had all been employed via job fairs jointly organized by Shanghai and Yunnan and assistance in transport and accommodation had made them and their families feel at ease.

They are this year's first batch to benefit from the city's efforts to bring back or attract migrant workers by assisting them with transport during the Spring Festival travel rush.

In metropolises, industries with large numbers of migrant workers usually see shortage of labor after the Spring Festival holiday when workers who returned home for family reunions might not be back on time for various issues, including travel difficulties during the travel rush.

Cities including Shanghai have taken measures, including chartered flights and coaches, in recent years to bring workers back to help enterprises resume services and production.

Last year, the first flight of migrant workers arrived in Shanghai on the ninth day of the Chinese Lunar Year. This year, the flight arrived five days earlier, demonstrating the city's enhanced efforts in handling labor difficulties in some industries after the travel rush.

Ti Gong

Workers receive a warm welcome at the airport.

Yang Jiaying, director of the Shanghai Human Resources and Social Security Bureau, said more than 20 batches of migrant workers will arrive via the point-to-point services in the following days.

"As the economy continues recovering, enterprises in Shanghai are showing increasing demand for workers, such as in the housekeeping and catering service sectors," said Yang.

"We've done massive surveys in advance and found some enterprises would face temporary labor shortages and some workers would come before the holiday ends. So we visited populated provinces and those Shanghai has been helping with development more than 40 times last year to organize recruitment activities and worked with the aviation and railway enterprises to provide point-to-point services, making sure the workers will feel the warmth of the city."

Yang said the bureau and local enterprises will provide vocational training for the workers to improve their skills to help them with stable jobs and increase income.

Meanwhile, Shanghai is organizing more than 100 job fairs across the city around the holiday, with more than 50,000 vacancies. Anyone interested can check details on the bureau's WeChat account (https://mp.weixin.qq.com/s/DAjISZ6k6rHCIsqC1Pf4pA).

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
