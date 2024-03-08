Experiences shared at International Women's Day celebration

Australian entrepreneur Heidi Dugan and Armenian violinist Astrid Poghosyan among participants at event which also saw the launch of the "We Engage for Good Shanghai" campaign.

Ti Gong

A talk between Chinese and foreign women in celebration of the International Women's Day was held at the Museum of Art Pudong on Friday.

Australian host and entrepreneur Heidi Dugan, who's been living in Shanghai for nearly 30 years, Armenian violinist Astrid Poghosyan, a recipient of the Magnolia Silver Award, Shanghai's Huju Opera artist Mao Shanyu and other outstanding women shared their views about women's role in society today.

Ti Gong

The talk was part of the "Women in Shanghai" themed celebration co-held by Shanghai Women's Federation and Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries at the museum.

The event also saw the launch of the "We Engage for Good Shanghai" public welfare campaign, with the release of 17 projects, including caring for teenagers' mental health, financial aid for children with congenital heart diseases, and a better children-friendly environment at children's hospitals.