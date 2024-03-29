Media release for 'Pearl of the Silk Road - Shanghai Film Week in Duisburg'

On March 27, in German local time, the grand opening of the "Pearl of the Silk Road - Shanghai Film Week in Duisburg" was held at Theater am Marientor, under the auspices of Shanghai Film Administration and the Chinese Consulate-General in Düsseldorf. The event is co-hosted by the Shanghai Film Distribution and Exhibition Association and the Association of German-China Societies (ADCG).

This year marks the 10th anniversary of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the Port of Duisburg. To celebrate the city's role in bolstering China-Germany and China-Europe cooperation, facilitating the Belt and Road initiative, and fostering cultural exchange, the film festival is set to captivate audiences from March 27 to 31 and will showcase a curated selection of eight Chinese films, including "Pegasus 2", "Home Coming", "Chang An", "B for Busy", "I Am What I Am", "Pegasus", "Godspeed", and "A Writer's Odyssey". These films, hailed for their representation of Shanghai's essence over the past two years, traverse genres from traditional Chinese culture to comedy, family dynamics, romance, fantasy, sports, and animation. Promising a kaleidoscope of narratives, this lineup embodies the dynamic spirit of contemporary China, the cosmopolitan allure of Shanghai, and the enduring traditions of Chinese heritage.

Kicking off the "Pearl of the Silk Road - Shanghai Film Week in Duisburg" is none other than "Pegasus 2", which has been produced in Shanghai. Directed by the Chinese young filmmaker Han Han and featuring the renowned actor Shen Teng, this adrenaline-fueled tale centers around the journey of Zhang Chi, a resilient racing driver who defies the odds to reclaim his spot on the podium. With a blend of heartwarming camaraderie and exhilarating race sequences, "Pegasus 2" encapsulates the indomitable spirit and zest for life. Since its nationwide release during the Spring Festival in 2024, the film has soared to staggering heights, amassing a whopping 3.4 billion yuan at the box office and captivating nearly 68 million viewers nationwide. It is dubbed as the Chinese rendition of "The Fast and the Furious."

Edeltraud Klabuhn, First Deputy Mayor of Duisburg, Dr. Peter Kreutzberger, Chairman of ADCG, Du Chunguo, the Consul-General of the People's Republic of China in Düsseldorf, along with representatives from the Shanghai Film Administration and the Duisburg Municipal Government, as well as delegates from various friendly organizations, local overseas Chinese, representatives from Chinese and German enterprises, Chinese students, and members of the media from both China and Germany, were among the more than 1000 individuals who attended the opening event.





