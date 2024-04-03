﻿
News / Metro

Foreigners get a taste of heritage-listed Xiasha Shaomai

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:55 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
Several foreigners tasted a heritage-listed delicacy in rural Pudong. Xiasha Shaomai, which originated in the Ming Dynasty, is recognized as an intangible cultural treasure.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:55 UTC+8, 2024-04-03       0
Foreigners get a taste of heritage-listed Xiasha Shaomai
Ti Gong

Zheng Yuxia (in mask) shows expats how to make shaomai

Nearly a dozen foreigners were treated to a heritage-listed snack in Pudong's countryside over the weekend.

The expats from Australia, Italy, Greece, Spain, and the UK visited Hangtou Town on Saturday and learned how to prepare Xiasha Shaomai, a steamed dumpling from the Xiasha area.

Shanghai classified Xiasha Shaomai as an intangible cultural treasure in 2015. The snack has a history dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644).

Unlike Shanghai-style Shaomai with sticky rice, Xiasha uses fresh pork and spring bamboo shoots.

Foreigners get a taste of heritage-listed Xiasha Shaomai
Zheng Feng / Ti Gong

An expat shows Zheng Yuxia the shaomai she made

In a century-old residence, Zheng Yuxia, an "inheritor" of the custom, showed them how to prepare it.

"Make a lotus-shaped wrapper and fold it with stuffing like this," she told four-year-old Ona Casa, who came with her parents.

"It's so fun to make Xiasha Shaomai, and it tastes good,!" the Spanish girl said.

Zhang Yumeng, a township cultural service center official, said additional events will be held to promote Xiasha Shaomai overseas.

Foreigners get a taste of heritage-listed Xiasha Shaomai
Zheng Feng / Ti Gong

Expats get a taste shaomai

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     