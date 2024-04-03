Foreigners get a taste of heritage-listed Xiasha Shaomai

Several foreigners tasted a heritage-listed delicacy in rural Pudong. Xiasha Shaomai, which originated in the Ming Dynasty, is recognized as an intangible cultural treasure.

Ti Gong

Nearly a dozen foreigners were treated to a heritage-listed snack in Pudong's countryside over the weekend.

The expats from Australia, Italy, Greece, Spain, and the UK visited Hangtou Town on Saturday and learned how to prepare Xiasha Shaomai, a steamed dumpling from the Xiasha area.

Shanghai classified Xiasha Shaomai as an intangible cultural treasure in 2015. The snack has a history dating back to the Ming Dynasty (1368–1644).

Unlike Shanghai-style Shaomai with sticky rice, Xiasha uses fresh pork and spring bamboo shoots.

Zheng Feng / Ti Gong

In a century-old residence, Zheng Yuxia, an "inheritor" of the custom, showed them how to prepare it.

"Make a lotus-shaped wrapper and fold it with stuffing like this," she told four-year-old Ona Casa, who came with her parents.

"It's so fun to make Xiasha Shaomai, and it tastes good,!" the Spanish girl said.

Zhang Yumeng, a township cultural service center official, said additional events will be held to promote Xiasha Shaomai overseas.