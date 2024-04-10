﻿
Freshippo contained over sales of allegedly fake Lancome goods

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  18:02 UTC+8, 2024-04-10       0
The suspected staffers are said to have violated laws regarding knowingly selling products with fake trademarks.
Ti Gong

A screenshot showing the skincare serums, claimed to be purchased at a Freshippo store by a consumer surnamed Zhang, are proved to be fake products by third party testing and verification labs.

The Shanghai police has detained several staffers at a Freshippo supplier for selling fake skincare products at a local store.

The suspects are said to have violated laws regarding knowingly selling products with fake trademarks, according to a Shanghai TV Station report on Tuesday.

Market authorities and the police looked into the matter after a Shanghai resident surnamed Zhang claimed she purchased fake products at the membership exclusive store Freshippo X in the Qibao area of Minhang District.

Miss Zhang filed a complaint with customer service staff after local authentication institutions proved the Lancome skincare serums to be fake products in late March.

When she confronted Freshippo staffers at the Qibao store with the authentication results, they offered her a refund but did not respond to the genuineness of the product under question.

The Minhang market regulation authority launched an investigation into the store and also passed on the information towards relevant authorities in the Pudong New Area where Freshippo is registered.

Freshippo confirmed the supplier under question is being investigated by the police but gave no further detail.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
