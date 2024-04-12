﻿
Shanghai airport records soaring inbound, outbound foreigner passenger numbers in Q1

Xinhua
  14:53 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0
Shanghai Pudong International Airport handled more than 1.47 million inbound and outbound foreign passengers during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, about five times the figure for the same period last year, said the border inspection station of the city's airports.

During this period, Pudong airport recorded a total of over 6.8 million inbound and outbound passengers -- soaring 260 percent year on year.

Foreign passengers who entered China via the airport during this period traveled mainly for the purposes of tourism, business or to visit relatives. They were primarily from the likes of Japan, the Republic of Korea, the United States, Germany, and Malaysia.

Thanks to China's visa-friendly policies and measures which have continuously facilitated the entry of foreign nationals, more than 174,000 foreign visitors entered China visa-free via Pudong airport in the first three months of 2024, accounting for 23.6 percent of China's total inbound foreign passengers during the period, according to the border inspection station.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Li Jiaohao
