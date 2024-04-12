Downtown Jing'an releases guide to 'first stores' in the district

After Jing'an was appointed a demonstration areas to launch 'first stores' and new products in 2019, the district had introduced 1012 "first stores" by the end of February.

Ti Gong

Downtown Jing'an has released a guide to "first stores" for visitors both domestic and international to experience the best commerce in the district.

The guide, released on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the 2024 "FIRST in Shanghai" global promotion campaign, illustrates some of the "first stores" in the district, including boutiques, eateries, cafes, and flagship stores.

Since Jing'an was appointed as one of the city's demonstration areas to launch "first stores" and new products in 2019, the district had introduced 1012 "first stores" by the end of February, including 16 "first stores" globally, 14 in Asia and 156 in China.

Some of the recently-landed global "first stores" include the first Arc'teryx Museum, Christian Louboutin's first Loubi Family theme space, and L'Oreal PRO's first global flagship salon.

Officials said the district would witness a series of new products launch in the upcoming Double Five Shopping Festival, such as the Chinese debut of Birkenstock's 1774 collection and debuts of beauty products in an international cosmetic festival.