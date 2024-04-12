﻿
News / Metro

Downtown Jing'an releases guide to 'first stores' in the district

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0
After Jing'an was appointed a demonstration areas to launch 'first stores' and new products in 2019, the district had introduced 1012 "first stores" by the end of February.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  17:58 UTC+8, 2024-04-12       0
Downtown Jing'an releases guide to 'first stores' in the district
Ti Gong

A guide to some of the 'first stores' in Jing'an.

Downtown Jing'an has released a guide to "first stores" for visitors both domestic and international to experience the best commerce in the district.

The guide, released on Thursday at the opening ceremony of the 2024 "FIRST in Shanghai" global promotion campaign, illustrates some of the "first stores" in the district, including boutiques, eateries, cafes, and flagship stores.

Since Jing'an was appointed as one of the city's demonstration areas to launch "first stores" and new products in 2019, the district had introduced 1012 "first stores" by the end of February, including 16 "first stores" globally, 14 in Asia and 156 in China.

Downtown Jing'an releases guide to 'first stores' in the district

Some of the recently-landed global "first stores" include the first Arc'teryx Museum, Christian Louboutin's first Loubi Family theme space, and L'Oreal PRO's first global flagship salon.

Officials said the district would witness a series of new products launch in the upcoming Double Five Shopping Festival, such as the Chinese debut of Birkenstock's 1774 collection and debuts of beauty products in an international cosmetic festival.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     