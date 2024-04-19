﻿
News / Metro

Public transport made easier for foreign visitors

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
Foreign visitors can link their bankcards with WeChat Pay to allow riders easier access to the Shanghai Metro and buses.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  20:32 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
Public transport made easier for foreign visitors
Ti Gong

A simple guide to activate the Tencent Transit QR Code for trips on public transport.

The Tencent Transit QR Code is now available for overseas visitors to use on public transport in the city.

Shanghai is the first city in the country to allow foreign visitors to link their bankcards with WeChat Pay for local bus and Metro rides.

Through collaboration with Shanghai Public Transport Card Co, Tencent allows riders easier access to local Metro and buses with an English language interface for a universal QR code.

Without buying a physical transport card, users can activate an offline QR code to take buses, Metro, Maglev and ferries and swipe at the stations even if network connections are unstable.

Overseas visitors were already able to link international credit or debit cards from Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Discover, and Diners Club to WeChat Pay and use QR codes for payment at a wide range of locations.

Among a series of efforts to facilitate payment services for inbound travelers, the offline and online payment network has been streamlined to allow easier payment for short-term visitors.

The National Immigration Administration said inbound and outbound trips made by foreign nationals surged 305 percent to 13 million in the first quarter this year.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Mastercard
Visa
Tencent
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     