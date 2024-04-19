Link line to cut time between Shanghai's airports to 40 minutes

Shanghai Airport Link Line, spanning a total length of 68.6 kilometers, will reduce travel time between Shanghai's two major international airports, Hongqiao and Pudong.

Shanghai is currently in the process of constructing the Shanghai Airport Link Line, spanning a total length of 68.6 kilometers, capable of reaching a top operating speed of 160 kilometers per hour, and passing through three administrative districts: Minhang, Xuhui, and Pudong New Area.

Once completed, the line will drastically reduce travel time between Shanghai's two major international airports, Hongqiao and Pudong, to just 40 minutes, a significant improvement over the previous 90-minute journey via Metro Line 2.

The segment from Hongqiao Station to Pudong Airport Station is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

In addition to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the line will also connect with major transportation hubs such as the Hongqiao Railway Station and Shanghai East Railway Station.

It will also provide seamless access to famous tourist attractions in Shanghai, including Disneyland and Zhang Jiang high tech park, and facilitate transfers to multiple subway lines such as Lines 2, 10, 15, and 17.

Featuring nine stations, with stations such as Huajing providing transfers to Metro Line 15 and the coming Line 19. Sanlin South Station, one of the largest station construction projects in Shanghai, will serve as the largest station along the line, catering to the needs of commuters and travelers alike.