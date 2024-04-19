﻿
News / Metro

Link line to cut time between Shanghai's airports to 40 minutes

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:24 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
Shanghai Airport Link Line, spanning a total length of 68.6 kilometers, will reduce travel time between Shanghai's two major international airports, Hongqiao and Pudong.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  17:24 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
Link line to cut time between Shanghai's airports to 40 minutes

Illustration by Li Yi

Shanghai is currently in the process of constructing the Shanghai Airport Link Line, spanning a total length of 68.6 kilometers, capable of reaching a top operating speed of 160 kilometers per hour, and passing through three administrative districts: Minhang, Xuhui, and Pudong New Area.

Once completed, the line will drastically reduce travel time between Shanghai's two major international airports, Hongqiao and Pudong, to just 40 minutes, a significant improvement over the previous 90-minute journey via Metro Line 2.

The segment from Hongqiao Station to Pudong Airport Station is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2024.

In addition to Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport and Shanghai Pudong International Airport, the line will also connect with major transportation hubs such as the Hongqiao Railway Station and Shanghai East Railway Station.

It will also provide seamless access to famous tourist attractions in Shanghai, including Disneyland and Zhang Jiang high tech park, and facilitate transfers to multiple subway lines such as Lines 2, 10, 15, and 17.

Featuring nine stations, with stations such as Huajing providing transfers to Metro Line 15 and the coming Line 19. Sanlin South Station, one of the largest station construction projects in Shanghai, will serve as the largest station along the line, catering to the needs of commuters and travelers alike.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Fu Rong
Pudong New Area
Hongqiao
Minhang
Xuhui
Pudong Airport
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     