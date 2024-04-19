﻿
News / Metro

SH MaaS APP adds real-time transportation updates

﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  14:22 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
The SH MaaS APP offers an English version of its services, specifically designed to address the transportation needs of international visitors.
﻿ Zhu Yile
Zhu Yile
  14:22 UTC+8, 2024-04-19       0
SH MaaS APP adds real-time transportation updates

For foreign travelers arriving at Shanghai airports, navigating the available public transportation options nearby can be challenging.

Fortunately, there is now a solution. The SH MaaS APP offers an English version of its services, specifically designed to address the transportation needs of international visitors.

Foreign tourists and expatriates residing in Shanghai can utilize the app to access real-time transportation updates for the city's metro, buses, and ferries. You can benefit from the convenience of the "Suishen code" (Shanghai QR code) for seamless travel and enjoy the same discounts (Unlimited travel tickets available on app in English) as local residents.

Additionally, it now offers support for various payment channels such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay. For users who have already linked their international cards on Alipay, WeChat Pay, or UnionPay, they can seamlessly utilize the "one-code pass" service directly through the English version of the MaaS APP.

For Apple users

1. Search for SH MaaS in Apple app store and download.

2. Select your preferred language (English or Chinese).

3. Login or register (International mobile phones are supported).

4. Login and you can see the newly added feature of real-time transportation.

SH MaaS APP adds real-time transportation updates

For Andriod users

1. Search "suishenxing" in the app store on your phone.

2. Download the app and log in.

3. If your phone system is in English, the app will automatically take you to the English interface. If not, click the "+" button in the upper right corner, then choose English in the pop-up window.

SH MaaS APP adds real-time transportation updates

This will allow you to not only use the Shanghai QR code to for the Metro, buses and ferries, but also enjoy real-time transportation information, such as nearby public transport and real-time schedules.

SH MaaS APP adds real-time transportation updates

You can check real-time subway and the bus route schedules.

"Hongqiao Transport Hub City Traffic Information Service" is also integrated into the app, where you can check real-time metro, bus, taxi, and parking information.

SH MaaS APP adds real-time transportation updates
Source: City News Service   Editor: Fu Rong
Hongqiao
Alipay
Apple
UnionPay
Alibaba
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     