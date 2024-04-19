SH MaaS APP adds real-time transportation updates

The SH MaaS APP offers an English version of its services, specifically designed to address the transportation needs of international visitors.

For foreign travelers arriving at Shanghai airports, navigating the available public transportation options nearby can be challenging.

Fortunately, there is now a solution. The SH MaaS APP offers an English version of its services, specifically designed to address the transportation needs of international visitors.

Foreign tourists and expatriates residing in Shanghai can utilize the app to access real-time transportation updates for the city's metro, buses, and ferries. You can benefit from the convenience of the "Suishen code" (Shanghai QR code) for seamless travel and enjoy the same discounts (Unlimited travel tickets available on app in English) as local residents.

Additionally, it now offers support for various payment channels such as Alipay, WeChat Pay, and UnionPay. For users who have already linked their international cards on Alipay, WeChat Pay, or UnionPay, they can seamlessly utilize the "one-code pass" service directly through the English version of the MaaS APP.

For Apple users

1. Search for SH MaaS in Apple app store and download.

2. Select your preferred language (English or Chinese).

3. Login or register (International mobile phones are supported).

4. Login and you can see the newly added feature of real-time transportation.

For Andriod users

1. Search "suishenxing" in the app store on your phone.

2. Download the app and log in.

3. If your phone system is in English, the app will automatically take you to the English interface. If not, click the "+" button in the upper right corner, then choose English in the pop-up window.

This will allow you to not only use the Shanghai QR code to for the Metro, buses and ferries, but also enjoy real-time transportation information, such as nearby public transport and real-time schedules.

"Hongqiao Transport Hub City Traffic Information Service" is also integrated into the app, where you can check real-time metro, bus, taxi, and parking information.

