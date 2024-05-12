﻿
News / Metro

International students explore essence of city on foot

The curtain has risen on a "class beyond classroom" campaign with foreigner-friendly walking tours held in the sun along Suzhou Creek.
Ti Gong

Zhu Yining (left) introduces some of the heritage sites and cultural landmarks along the Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District.

The curtain has risen on a "class beyond classroom" campaign with foreigner-friendly walking tours held in the sun along Suzhou Creek.

The 2024 "Urban Classroom," in its third year, will shift the focus from locals to international students, guiding them to explore the very essence of Shanghai, according to the opening ceremony on Friday.

The campaign, initiated by the city's well-established walking tours company SimpliCity, organizes guided walking tours for students through the city's alleyways, along riverside heritage sites, and more.

"I believe citywalk offers a window for people to deeply feel the different aspects of a city," said Zhu Yining, founder and CEO of SimpliCity.

"We hope to include more from overseas. We want to show them a real Shanghai, and then when they are back home, they can tell their friends how Shanghai really looks like."

Ti Gong

International students and teachers from the University of Michigan – Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute (UM-SJTU JI) are are stopped by a pet dog as they walk along Suzhou Creek.

After the opening ceremony, more than 60 students and teachers from the Shanghai High School International Division (SHSID) and the University of Michigan – Shanghai Jiao Tong University Joint Institute (UM-SJTU JI) were guided on a walk along Suzhou Creek in Jing'an District.

They passed old warehouses and factories along the river as the area saw the rise of China's modern-day finance and industries.

Sites also included Sihang Warehouse Battle Memorial, Shenyuli, Butterfly Park and Fotografiska, which, respectively, tells the local revolutionary past, represents the unique Shanghai flavor, showcases an eco-friendly community, and contemporary cultural charm.

Niladri Saha Saccha, an UM-SJTU JI student from Bangladesh, has been in Shanghai for a year but it's his first time to the area.

"It's pretty great," he said. "It's different from the typical Shanghai, which, in general understanding, is a very modern city. But this part actually brings us to the old architecture."

Matthew Noble-Olson, an UM-SJTU JI teacher from the US, found it a chance to learn more about the city and especially the local interesting history.

Ti Gong

Niladri Saha Saccha tries outdoor fitness equipment in an old neighborhood.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Suzhou Creek
﻿
About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
