River cruise for well deserving grandmothers

Dong Jun / SHINE

Some 150 grandmothers and their families had an early celebration of Mother's Day on Saturday night with a cruise on the Huangpu River, know as "the mother river of Shanghai."

This year, the Mother's Day fell on Sunday.

The seniors included residents at two senior-care communities in the city – Evergreen Homeland and Wutong Home, and also some who have won titles of labor models.

On the Magic Merrystar cruise, the grandmothers, retired from sectors including education, finance, tourism and art, enjoyed performances, food and the beautiful scenery on both sides of the Huangpu River.

Ti Gong

"The old mothers had worked in different walks of life and made great contributions to the development of our city and our country," said Karen Chen, chairwoman of the NEY International Group, host of the event.

"So by organizing this tour, we hope to enrich their later life and give them an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of the city which they have built. We wish all the mothers a happy Mother's Day."