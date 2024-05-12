﻿
River cruise for well deserving grandmothers

Some 150 grandmothers and their families had an early celebration of Mother's Day on Saturday night with a cruise on the Huangpu River.
Dong Jun / SHINE

Grandmothers and their families celebrated Mother's Day with a sightseeing cruise tour on the Huangpu River.

Some 150 grandmothers and their families had an early celebration of Mother's Day on Saturday night with a cruise on the Huangpu River, know as "the mother river of Shanghai."

This year, the Mother's Day fell on Sunday.

The seniors included residents at two senior-care communities in the city – Evergreen Homeland and Wutong Home, and also some who have won titles of labor models.

On the Magic Merrystar cruise, the grandmothers, retired from sectors including education, finance, tourism and art, enjoyed performances, food and the beautiful scenery on both sides of the Huangpu River.

Ti Gong

The old ladies appreciated the beauty of the city which they have built.

"The old mothers had worked in different walks of life and made great contributions to the development of our city and our country," said Karen Chen, chairwoman of the NEY International Group, host of the event.

"So by organizing this tour, we hope to enrich their later life and give them an opportunity to appreciate the beauty of the city which they have built. We wish all the mothers a happy Mother's Day."

Dong Jun / SHINE

The grandmothers receive bouquets.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
﻿
