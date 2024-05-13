'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 3: Platform

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 3 "Platform" tells the story of Wukang Building, an internet-famous landmark of Shanghai. Qi Yingzhu, a resident who has lived in the Wukang Building for over forty years, witnessed how it transformed from a normal, quite building to the crowded sightseeing spot viral on the internet.

Over the years, residents of the building have worked together to make the building more beautiful, the environment more orderly, and neighborhood relationships more harmonious. Everyone collaborates to build, govern, and share a better life in the community, which embodies the whole-process people's democracy.