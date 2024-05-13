'Shanghai: A City for the People' Episode 5: Holding Fast to A Promise

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

The fourth season of the documentary series, "Shanghai: A City for the People," has been unveiled as of May 8. This latest installment comprises 16 episodes, featuring the urban progress across all 16 districts of Shanghai.

Episode 5 "Holding Fast to A Promise" tells the story of a young person from Shanghai who has remained dedicated to the field of education.

Bao Beicha, a talented graduate from the physics department of Fudan University, joined the rural education medical care and economic development program in 2006 and has since become a volunteer teacher in Fengxian District.



Saying farewell to the bustle of the city, she rooted herself in rural areas, teaching and nurturing students from behind the three-foot podium. Driven by a promise and a sense of responsibility, she has devoted 17 years to the cause of education in Fengxian, shouldering the mission of safeguarding rural education.