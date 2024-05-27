﻿
East China Normal University international students row to victory

Shanghai's East China Normal University retained its crown in the dragon boat race for international students at universities in the Yangtze River Delta region over the weekend.
Ti Gong

International students paddle hard in the dragon boat race held on the Fengxian campus of East China University of Science and Technology on Saturday.

Shanghai's East China Normal University retained its crown in the dragon boat race for international students at universities in the Yangtze River Delta region over the weekend.

The event, in its second edition, was also the 14th race overall for international students in Shanghai taking place on the Fengxian campus of East China University of Science and Technology. Initiated in 2008, the race has been a tradition for expat students in local universities to celebrate the traditional Chinese holiday: Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 10 this year. The race didn't take place during the pandemic hiatus.

Ti Gong

The race has been a tradition for international students in Shanghai universities to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival.

Last year, it expanded into the the Yangtze River Delta region for the first time and had six teams from outside Shanghai.

This year, the race attracted 34 teams with 765 players from 106 countries and regions, including about 10 teams from neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces.

Eventually, the team from East China Normal University won, followed by Shanghai Maritime University and Nanjing University of Science and Technology, respectively.

Ti Gong

East China Normal University emerged the champion.

Li Xiaopeng, dean of East China University of Science and Technology's College of International Education, said the organizers were considering rotating the event between Shanghai, Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui to enable international students to experience more diversified cultures.

Ti Gong

The event drew about 10 teams from outside Shanghai this year.

﻿
