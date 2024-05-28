Children, families learn about skin health as part of joint initiative

The "Kids & Immunology and Skincare in Schools" event by Sanofi and the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation used a sit-com format to teach children about skin problems.

Ti Gong

Children and parents spent a fun and enlightening afternoon last weekend on National Skin Health Day as they engaged in an interactive role playing performance as part of a health education program to increase awareness of children's skin health.

Nearly 200 children, adolescents, and parents participated in the event as staff volunteers from Sanofi staged a mini sit-com to help the audience understand skin symptoms, the role and mechanism of human antibodies, and how that affects skin health.

As part of the "Kids & Immunology and Skincare in Schools" initiative jointly hosted by Sanofi and the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation, the event used the sit-com format to educate children on skin problems and how those issues relate to the human immune system.

Over two dozen employees participated in the event and devoted their own leisure time to prepare and perform the content suitable for schoolchildren.

Ti Gong

Sanofi and the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation jointly launched the Sanofi China Charity Grant earlier this year, aimed at delivering a series of health literacy programs for children and families and building a healthier environment at school for children, including education on diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and other relevant health issues.

"The latest program shows the steady progress of the partnership reached between Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation and Sanofi earlier this year and I am confident that our partnership will extend much-needed assistance to individuals and families in need," said Zhu Yaping, deputy secretary-general of the Shanghai Soong Ching Ling Foundation.

Ti Gong

Vicky Tse, general manager of Sanofi Specialty Care China, said the company is dedicated to introducing more innovative treatment and has spared no efforts in promoting best practices of public welfare programs to enhance health literacy among children and adolescents, and brighten their futures.



A series of follow-up charitable initiatives with more interactive and innovative formats would include online courses and campus activities to reach more children, adolescents, and parents in other parts of the country.

The treatment and management of atopic dermatitis in adolescents has been a crucial part of the Health China 2030 initiative, and is also in line with a national level blueprint to safeguard the physical and mental health of children and young adolescents.

Ti Gong

Professor Gu Chaoying at the Department of Dermatology of Huashan Hospital, explained skin problems, the basics of skin health, and the mechanisms of the immune system and antibodies, to help young patients and their families cope with such health issues.

According to a recent study by the Chinese Society of Dermatology, the prevalence of atopic dermatitis in children aged one to seven is 12.94 percent. Most patients have difficulty in sleeping due to itching, and one-third see their studies and social interactions suffer.

Gu explained that atopic dermatitis had the heaviest disease burden of all types of non-lethal skin diseases.

It also caused psychological burdens for patients and family members, therefore an integrated approach was required.

Gu also adds that the key issue to manage the disease is to target the underlying Type 2 inflammation.

She had seen many cases where patients suffered difficulties in school and interpersonal relationships due to skin problems, which could be detrimental to their physical and mental health.

Early diagnosis and treatment of atopic dermatitis was also helpful in preventing other type 2 inflammatory co-morbidities, such as allergic rhinitis and asthma, she added.

Patients should also be cautious during the summer to avoid an outbreak of the dermatitis due to hot weather, sunlight, and high humidity, she said.