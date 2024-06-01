﻿
Renovated warehouse celebrates anniversary

The Grand Halls at the intersection of Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek will open to the public this month.
Ti Gong

The Grand Halls is opposite the Lujiazui area across the Huangpu River.

A riverside landmark will open to the public this month.

The Grand Halls, which was renovated from historical warehouses, opened in June 16, 2021, as a world-class conference venue at the intersection of Huangpu River and Suzhou Creek.

In celebration of its third anniversary, it will launch its first public open day on June 16 this year.

Its garden patio will also open to the public, offering a sublime view of the two rivers, and the magnificent skyline of the Bund and Lujiazui.

On June 12, visitors can make reservations through the WeChat mini program (#小程序://世界会客厅/gDxftbcICj7byXc) to have a guided tour explaining its architectural style and renovation efforts.

Ti Gong

The riverside view.

Ti Gong

The facades.

Ti Gong

The grand entrance hall.

