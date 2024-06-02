Bridging gap between innovators and investors

A novel facility dedicated to helping move innovation into the marketplace in support of green development was recently launched in Shanghai.

The Shanghai International Green and Low-Carbon Center for Proof-of-Concept was co-built by the National Eastern Tech-Transfer Center and Fudan University.

It covers an area of 2,200 square meters at Bay Valley, an innovation park which is close to Fudan University's Jiangwan campus in Yangpu District.

The center features the first calibration center for meteorological instruments in the Asia Pacific region, the first high-resolution time-of-flight mass spectrometry lab in the Yangtze River Delta, the first thermal sensing lab in Shanghai, and other top-class facilities.

In short, it bridges the gap between innovators and investors. It takes the innovative ideas to the next stop of commercial viability, and helps researchers launch start-ups with supporting grants, entrepreneurism education, and more.

Currently, the center is incubating 12 programs, which were selected from tens of programs initiated by professors and experts from Fudan.

"The center gathers advanced equipment and top-class labs, which are very convenient for us to do experiments," said Wang Lina, a researcher from the university's Environment Science and Engineering Department.

Zhu Chun, whose program has been developed with the support of the center, added: "Our products have been proved to be commercially viable, and the center has helped us find proper business partners".