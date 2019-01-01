From cement to craft: Brazilian builders discover bamboo weaving in Shanghai

In an intriguing blend of tradition and modernity, seven Brazilian construction industry leaders visited Shanghai's Foduxuan bamboo weaving workshop as part of their China tour.

In an intriguing blend of tradition and modernity, a delegation of seven Brazilian construction industry leaders visited Shanghai's Foduxuan bamboo weaving workshop as part of their China tour. This visit followed their participation in the China Concrete and Cement-based Products Association (CCPA) Third Belt & Road Forum.

The Brazilian group's one-week tour includes exploring various factories across several Chinese cities, aiming to exchange technologies and products and develop potential business ties. The highlight for many was their stop in Shanghai, where they experienced the traditional art of bamboo weaving at the Foduxuan workshop, founded by master craftsman Cheng Li.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

As the world's largest bamboo producer, China boasts a diverse bamboo industry, from small-scale handicraft workshops to large industrial enterprises.

At Foduxuan, Cheng demonstrated her intricate bamboo-weaving techniques. "Only 50 grams of bamboo threads can be made from 100 kilograms of raw bamboo materials," she explained. Her workshop also aims to empower disabled individuals with valuable skills. "With a skill learned, they don't have to go out to work and can manage to make a living at home," Cheng said of the differently abled.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Rodrigo Muller, the group leader, noted the cultural resonance between China and Brazil. "It makes me think of our local craftsmanship, Capim Dourado (Golden Grass), which also embodies the rich cultural heritage of our Jalapão region," he reflected.

Filipe Honorato, on his second trip to Shanghai, was particularly fascinated by the diversity and inclusiveness of the city. "Here in Shanghai, you can see very old places that retain the culture, and you mix this with modern buildings, with beautiful architecture, with amazing designers from home and abroad," he said.

With still four days ahead, the business group has already seen fruitful results. Rodrigo revealed that one of the member enterprises in the group is in the process of signing a contract, with more deals under negotiation.

"We hadn't imagined the range of businesses before coming to China," Honorato noted. "This trip has opened our minds to new possibilities, some beyond our initial goals. We're excited to embrace new technologies and ideas to grow our business."

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Among the 24 representatives from 15 Brazilian companies, Marcelo Leite is new to China. He was particularly impressed by the recycling technology he witnessed. "The factories are incredibly clean and safe. Last week we visited a company in Qingdao (Shandong Province), and we saw how they recycle 20 percent of construction materials into usable blocks. We didn't even know it's possible! I think this is something we can adapt in Brazil."

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of China-Brazil relations, Rodrigo expects this trip to pave the way for growing collaboration between the two countries. "China has grown rapidly over the last 20 years. That's why we believe there's potential for thousands of partnerships between our countries, beyond just construction or cement and concrete," he pointed out.