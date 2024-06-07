Red for good luck as students gather for college entrance exam

Shot by Dong Jun, Gong Jiaxin. Edited by Gong Jiaxin, Yang Meiping. Subtitles by Gong Jiaxin.
Parents wish their children the best of luck in one of China's most important exams.
About 54,000 high school students in Shanghai kicked off their college entrance examination, or gaokao, on Friday.
Teachers and parents wore red clothes and qipao to wish for a good start for students in the three-day gaokao, which is considered one of the most important exams in China.
Figures from the education ministry show that 13.42 million students have registered for China's 2024 national college entrance examination, an increase of 510,000 students from last year.
About 54,000 students in Shanghai start their gaokao on Friday.
Making final preparations before the test.
A father takes a selfie with his daughter before she enters the exam site.
A hug of encouragement for one student.
A teacher shakes hands with her students to wish them good luck.
A teacher wears a red T-shirt with words wishing his students success in the exam.
Police are in place to keep order.
