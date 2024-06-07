Red for good luck as students gather for college entrance exam

Education ministry figures show 13.42 million students have registered for this year's gaokao, 54,000 of them in Shanghai, with teachers and parents wishing them every success.

About 54,000 high school students in Shanghai kicked off their college entrance examination, or gaokao, on Friday.

Teachers and parents wore red clothes and qipao to wish for a good start for students in the three-day gaokao, which is considered one of the most important exams in China.

Figures from the education ministry show that 13.42 million students have registered for China's 2024 national college entrance examination, an increase of 510,000 students from last year.

Dong Jun / SHINE

