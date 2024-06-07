﻿
News / Metro

Paperwork services upgraded for overseas talent

An express platform has been established to help foreigners with all the official services they need to work here, from visas to household registration.
An express platform for overseas talent has been established by the Shanghai police for better life integration into Shanghai.

The platform covers services that include exit-entry, public security, traffic, and population management, jointly handling various public security services.

Ti Gong

Shanghai Police is at your service.

The platform has set up service windows in Zhangjiang Town in the Pudong New Area and Hongqiao Central Business District, facilitating "one-stop" handling of multiple affairs in the fields of immigration, public security, traffic management and household registration.

Qualified high-level foreign talent and those from Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as well as their families can deal with the official paperwork at the windows, including foreign visas, permanent residence, and Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan personnel entry-exit documents.

Currently, immigration services can be processed on-site, while other services need an appointment.

There is also a bilingual "Overseas Talent Service Handbook" provided by the platform with detailed practical information needed by overseas talent when handling public security services in the fields of immigration, public security, traffic management, and household registration.

For more info people can call service hotline 12367.

If you go:

Venue: Zhangjiang Bureau of Pudong Police 浦东公安分局出入境管理办公室张江受理点

Address: Building 1, Lane 999, Huanke Road, Zhangjiang Town 上海市浦东新区张江镇环科路999弄1号楼

Venue: Hongqiao Service Center for Overseas Talents 虹桥海外发展服务中心

Address: 1F, Building G, Hongqiao Green Valley, No. 69, Yonghong Road, Minhang District 闵行区甬虹路69号虹桥绿谷G栋一楼

Ti Gong
Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
