Shanghai Night Festival features art, sports, food events

Embrace the warmth of the night and enjoy late-night leisure activities in the city as summer kicks in.

"Tonight is the Night" is the theme of the three-month long Shanghai Night Festival which started on Thursday and features night sessions at museums and art galleries, sports viewing activities, flower markets, and many more interesting events.

Shanghai is in the top position among domestic cities in terms of its diversity and vibrancy of nightlife, according to the latest ranking by local news portal and research institution Yicai.

Shanghai had the highest number pubs by the end of last year at 2,810 and over 295,200 nighttime movie screenings in 2023, Yicai said.

The Shanghai Nightlife Festival, which runs till the end of September, includes activities at district and neighborhood levels, and landmark venues are hosting a wide array of activities in the evenings, both online and offline.

A table football competition and interactive AR/VR soccer games during the European Championship will be staged at the FOUND158 club and dining space in the coming months.

Lifestyle service providers and local lenders are also offering additional discounts for the night life festival.

Meituan will be hosting a food bazaar with popular canteens between July and August at downtown shopping malls, while also ranking and offering guidance to local specialty pubs.

A special coupon and digital pass is offered on Alipay to encourage young people to find like-minded friends with discounts for group visits to pubs as well as sports and entertainment venues.

Local parks, terraces, and riverside areas will also host night carnivals; popular city walk routes alongside downtown Huaihai Road; as well as art and fashion exhibitions in major commercial areas.

Bailian Group is launching about 100 cross-over activities including night shopping, art markets, night performances, night running, and yoga classes at various shopping malls.

The group is also hosting night movie screenings, leisure sports sessions, and giving away nearly 150 million yuan worth of coupons this month at supermarkets, shopping malls, and online sites of Bailian.