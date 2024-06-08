Country park run is fun for the whole family

More 3,000 adults and children from over 700 families celebrated the start of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday on Saturday with a fun run at Pujiang Country Park.

More 3,000 adults and children from over 700 families celebrated the start of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday on Saturday with a fun run at Pujiang Country Park in suburban Minhang District.

The third Shanghai International Kids Run mini marathon, organized by the China Welfare Institute, aims to promote parent-child sports and off-campus physical exercise in a spirit of festive joy.

The parents and children finished the 3.5-kilometer run along the Minhang section of Huangpu River, known as Shanghai's mother river, to enjoy the beauty of the nature and sunshine. They were all presented with certificates and prizes at the finish line.

After the run, they also had the opportunity to experience traditional activities to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, such as a dragon boat race, dragon dance and making zongzi, a traditional sticky rice dumpling.

