Traditional culture heritage on show in Jing'an

Ti Gong

Locals immersed themselves in cultural heritage through a robust selection of experiences offered at the Jing'an Culture Center on Saturday to celebrate Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.

The daily life scenes in old Shanghai over a century ago were reconstructed and sprinkled throughout the venue, where five Jing'an-based heritage-listed brands were showcased: Longfeng qipao (cheongsam), Humsuit suits, Hongxiang women's apparel, Lei Yun Shang West TCM pharmacy, and Dameihua cloth shoes.

Ti Gong

More than just exhibition. Visitors were able to experience these centuries-old handicrafts first-hand, such as making pankou (button on cheongsam) and xiangnang (fragrant sachets), a typical Dragon Boat Festival accessory with a metaphor to dispelling evil.

Other time-honored cultural experiences, such as burning incense and diancha (making finely ground powder from processed green tea), were also on offer.

For those looking to indulge in a captivating journey through the district's cultural heritages, Jing'an has designed a 2-kilometer walking route, which links ten historical sites and venerable brands.

Ti Gong

Guided by Zhu Yining, a specialist on the city's history and culture, the first group members set off on the exclusive tour from the center on Saturday morning.

They walked through the shikumen-style Zhangyuan Garden, learnt about the tailoring skills behind Humsuit, tasted popular snacks from Wang Jia Sha, and more.