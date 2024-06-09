Traditional culture heritage on show in Jing'an
Locals immersed themselves in cultural heritage through a robust selection of experiences offered at the Jing'an Culture Center on Saturday to celebrate Cultural and Natural Heritage Day.
The daily life scenes in old Shanghai over a century ago were reconstructed and sprinkled throughout the venue, where five Jing'an-based heritage-listed brands were showcased: Longfeng qipao (cheongsam), Humsuit suits, Hongxiang women's apparel, Lei Yun Shang West TCM pharmacy, and Dameihua cloth shoes.
More than just exhibition. Visitors were able to experience these centuries-old handicrafts first-hand, such as making pankou (button on cheongsam) and xiangnang (fragrant sachets), a typical Dragon Boat Festival accessory with a metaphor to dispelling evil.
Other time-honored cultural experiences, such as burning incense and diancha (making finely ground powder from processed green tea), were also on offer.
For those looking to indulge in a captivating journey through the district's cultural heritages, Jing'an has designed a 2-kilometer walking route, which links ten historical sites and venerable brands.
Guided by Zhu Yining, a specialist on the city's history and culture, the first group members set off on the exclusive tour from the center on Saturday morning.
They walked through the shikumen-style Zhangyuan Garden, learnt about the tailoring skills behind Humsuit, tasted popular snacks from Wang Jia Sha, and more.