Flower market in downtown Shanghai sends out fresh voices

  12:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-09       0
Niche Shanghai talked to some awesome gardeners at the event to find out what matters most to them when it comes to raising plants, and what makes this market so "fresh".
  12:13 UTC+8, 2024-06-09

A vibrant flower market popped up in Taipingqiao Park at Xintiandi in Shanghai's downtown area this weekend, creating a buzz among locals and tourists.

Part of Shanghai's ongoing Night Festival, this event features embracing a "green life" and sparking "fresh inspiration". Not only can you explore a wide variety of plants, but you can also learn about sustainable lifestyle.

Niche Shanghai talked to some awesome gardeners at the event to find out what matters most to them when it comes to raising plants, and what makes this market so "fresh".

Shot by Yan Jingyang, Zhou Weiran. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Reported by Zhou Weiran. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
