Sanlin Town celebrates festival in traditional manner

  22:42 UTC+8, 2024-06-10       0
Rowers wearing traditional Chinese bamboo hats and straw rain capes paddled a dragon boat on Sanlintang River to kick off the festivities in millennium-old Sanlintang Old Street.
  22:42 UTC+8, 2024-06-10       0
Ti Gong

A dragon lion dance on the bridge at Sanlintang Old Street

Various cultural and folk activities were held in Pudong's Sanlin Town to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, which fell today this year.

On Monday afternoon, rowers wearing traditional Chinese bamboo hats and straw rain capes paddled a dragon boat on Sanlintang River, which opened the celebration in millennium-old Sanlintang Old Street, commonly known as Sanlin Old Street.

As the boat cruised past, a special show by the internationally acclaimed Sanlin Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe was staged on the historical Wutong stone bridge.

More folk performances such as storytelling in Pudong dialect were presented on the old street. Festival traditions like making zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) were also on offer.

At the Crystal Plaza in Qiantan, an emerging international community, a fair was held showcasing a variety of heritage-listed handicrafts skills such as wickerwork, lacquer fan painting, and flip paper flowers.

Popular with children there were displays of piyingxi, Chinese shadow puppetry, and xiyangjing, the Chinese thaumatrope, an early form of animation.

Ti Gong

Children make dragon boat-style costumes at a fair held at Crystal Plaza.

Ti Gong

A dragon boat on the Sanlintang River

Li Qian / SHINE

A boy stops by a zongzi stall at a waterfront fair in Sanlintang Old Street.

Li Qian / SHINE

A girl in traditional hanfu attire poses for a photograph.

Ti Gong

Storytelling in Pudong dialect is a popular attraction.

Ti Gong

Children are introduced to piyingxi, Chinese shadow puppetry.

Ti Gong

A woman in hanfu shows wickerwork.

Ti Gong

Children make mugwort bouquets, a tradition during the festival.

