Sanlin Town celebrates festival in traditional manner

Rowers wearing traditional Chinese bamboo hats and straw rain capes paddled a dragon boat on Sanlintang River to kick off the festivities in millennium-old Sanlintang Old Street.

Ti Gong

Various cultural and folk activities were held in Pudong's Sanlin Town to celebrate the Dragon Boat Festival, which fell today this year.

On Monday afternoon, rowers wearing traditional Chinese bamboo hats and straw rain capes paddled a dragon boat on Sanlintang River, which opened the celebration in millennium-old Sanlintang Old Street, commonly known as Sanlin Old Street.

As the boat cruised past, a special show by the internationally acclaimed Sanlin Dragon and Lion Dance Troupe was staged on the historical Wutong stone bridge.

More folk performances such as storytelling in Pudong dialect were presented on the old street. Festival traditions like making zongzi (sticky rice dumplings) were also on offer.

At the Crystal Plaza in Qiantan, an emerging international community, a fair was held showcasing a variety of heritage-listed handicrafts skills such as wickerwork, lacquer fan painting, and flip paper flowers.

Popular with children there were displays of piyingxi, Chinese shadow puppetry, and xiyangjing, the Chinese thaumatrope, an early form of animation.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Li Qian / SHINE

Li Qian / SHINE

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong