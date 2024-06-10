News / Metro

Spending jumps 17.3% over the holiday period

Data from some 200 retailers and catering groups showed commercial areas and shopping centers, including the Global Harbor and Cloud Nine malls, saw revenue jump by over 10%.
Ti Gong

Shanghai's offline consumption increased by 19.1 percent.

Shanghai's online and offline consumption during the Dragon Boat Festival jumped 17.3 percent from the same period a year ago with total spending at 31.07 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion).

The city recorded an offline consumption increase of 19.1 percent to 17 billion yuan while online spending surged 15.1 percent to 14.07 billion yuan, the Shanghai Commerce Commission said.

Foot traffic at 35 major commercial districts was up 2.5 percent to 14.03 million between July 7 and 9.

The Shanghai Night Life Festival which kicked off last week attracted residents and visitors from neighboring provinces.

Ti Gong

An entertainer draws the holiday crowds.

According to China UnionPay's offline payment data, visitors from out of town contributed 8.12 billion yuan of spending, adding 2 percent from a year earlier while the number of payments jumped 11.8 percent to 7.09 million.

Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Beijing and Shandong are the top provinces and municipalities in terms of the amount of spending in Shanghai during the vacation.

Sample data from some 200 retailers and catering groups shows major commercial areas and shopping centers such as Global Harbor mall in Putuo District, Cloud Nine Shopping Mall in Changning District, Panlong Tiandi in Qingpu District, iAPM Mall in Xuhui District, Daimaru Department Store in Huangpu District have recorded a jump in revenue of over 10 percent.

Ti Gong

Local parks were popular destinations, according to lifestyle services platform Meituan.

Shanghai consumers' daily average amount of spending on lifestyle services jumped 15 percent on the Meituan lifestyle services platform over the three-day holiday from the same period a year earlier, and 20 percent higher from a week ago.

City's parks proved popular with residents enjoying the fresh air at community parks.

Daning Park, Fuxing Park and Fuxing Park were among the 10 most visited parks on the national ranking, according to Meituan.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
