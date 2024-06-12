Brace yourself as the city is being invaded by termites

On Tuesday night, Shanghai witnessed a termite invasion. Learn how to avoid and control termites with this article.

When you saw a vast expanse of white snow outside your window last night, you weren't hallucinating. It's not winter yet. It's an army of termites!

Shanghai experienced a severe termite infestation on Tuesday night. Many citizens reported witnessing a sudden surge of termites in their vicinity.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

The annual invasion of massive termites into the city has garnered significant online buzz. The topic became a trending topic on Weibo, receiving over 410 million clicks.

One netizen said he didn't even dare to breathe while cycling, feeling like he could swallow 10 termites with every breath. Many sought online advice on how to get rid of termites.

According to the Shanghai Property Management Affairs Center, the rising temperature and humid weather contributed to the termite outbreak. Meanwhile, the property service hotline received a significantly increased number of calls inquiring about termites.

A battle against termites has begun. Knowing the enemy is key to winning every battle. This article will provide you with a comprehensive guide to learn about the methods, precautions, and remedies for preventing and controlling termites.

Let's work together to eradicate the termite infestation and welcome the arrival of summer!

CFP

1 What do you know about termite damage?

Termites are insects that have a tremendous destructive capability against wood. They feed on wood, nesting and reproducing within it while also secreting acidic compounds that degrade it. Termite infestations can have major effects if not found and treated promptly, including structural damage to buildings, furniture deformation, and damage to books and paper.

Ti Gong

2 How can you know if your home has termites?

If you observe muddy secretions (also known as "termite trails") or small holes on furniture, wooden flooring, or wall surfaces, termites have most likely infested your home. Be wary if you discover pale yellow or light brown, granular termite excrement within the home.

Ti Gong

3 How can you prevent and control termites?

(1) Keep the room clean and tidy

Clean the house regularly, remove trash and debris that tend to attract termites, and keep the indoor environment clean and tidy.

Ti Gong

(2) Do not pile up debris.

Do not pile up debris on stairs or in dark corners, avoid collecting dry branches, waste, or construction materials outdoors.

(3) Regularly inspect the house.

Regularly inspect the wood inside the house, especially moisture-prone areas such as wooden furniture, doors, and windows. If you detect any signs of termite activity, take prompt action.

Ti Gong

(4) Install window screens in advance.

Installing window screens will prevent termites from flying into your home during the city's termite breeding season, which runs from March to July.

Ti Gong

(5) Consult experts.

If you suspect signs of termite activity, promptly consult, inspect, and seek treatment from experts.

Ti Gong

4 Precautions

(1) Do not blindly use insecticides

Indiscriminate use of insecticides may cause damage to buildings and harm to humans, as well as disturb termites, causing them to scatter and expand the scope of damage.



(2) Promptly address termite damage

Dealing with termite damage promptly and without delay is crucial. Otherwise, termites reproduce rapidly and can easily lead to more serious consequences.

Ti Gong

5 Remedies

Here are three remedies for preventing and controlling termites:



(1) Register and log in to the "随申办" or "上海物业" mini program. In the search service section, enter "白蚁防治单位" to search for termite control enterprises by administrative district.

(2) Phone

For inquiries, please call the Shanghai public service hotline at 12345 or the property service hotline at 962121.

(3) Website

Search for the "上海住宅物业网", click on the "白蚁防治" section, and find contact numbers, fees, and other information about termite control enterprises.

Website link: https://962121.fgj.sh.gov.cn/wyweb/web/front/index.jsp

Notice: Currently, there are termite control businesses in all 16 districts of the city. Residents can choose termite control companies nearby according to their actual situation for on-site extermination.