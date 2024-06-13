Rescue dogs looking for a pleasant retirement

Seven animals, including Springer Spaniels, Labradors and Malinois, are in need of new homes after having come to the end of working lives and unable to continue their duties.

The department encourages the public and fire-fighters to give a new home to the dogs, which range in age from five to 12. The breeds include Springer Spaniels, Malinois and Labradors.

The dogs are being retired mainly due to their age, long service, declining physical fitness, or mobility issues.

For more information please contact Hua Wei (花伟) via 492458718@qq.com.

Adoption Requirement:

Adopters must comply with the Shanghai Dog Management Regulations and other relevant regulations.

Adopters must be at least 22 years old, financially independent, compassionate, and preferably experienced in dog care.

Anyone already keeping two dogs cannot adopt.

Adopters must show love and responsibility for the dog, ensuring no abuse or abandonment.

Rescue dog trainers meeting the above conditions will have priority.

Retired rescue dogs cannot be used for commercial purposes (such as breeding or selling) and cannot be transferred to others.

Adoption Process:

Interested individuals must submit an adoption application form. Suitable candidates will be selected and publicly announced for no less than three days after the initial review of the application. Successful applicants will then sign an adoption agreement.

Required Documents for Adoption: