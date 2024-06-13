﻿
News / Metro

Rescue dogs looking for a pleasant retirement

﻿ Wang Yanlin
Gong Jiaxin Wang Yanlin
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0
Seven animals, including Springer Spaniels, Labradors and Malinois, are in need of new homes after having come to the end of working lives and unable to continue their duties.
﻿ Wang Yanlin
Gong Jiaxin Wang Yanlin
  20:43 UTC+8, 2024-06-13       0

Seven rescue dogs who have reached retirement age and unable to continue their duties can now be adopted, according to a notice by the Shanghai Fire and Rescue on Wednesday.

The department encourages the public and fire-fighters to give a new home to the dogs, which range in age from five to 12. The breeds include Springer Spaniels, Malinois and Labradors.

The dogs are being retired mainly due to their age, long service, declining physical fitness, or mobility issues.

For more information please contact Hua Wei (花伟) via 492458718@qq.com.

6 Photos  |  View Slide Show ›

  • The dogs up for adoption

    Ti Gong






Adoption Requirement:

  • Adopters must comply with the Shanghai Dog Management Regulations and other relevant regulations.
  • Adopters must be at least 22 years old, financially independent, compassionate, and preferably experienced in dog care.
  • Anyone already keeping two dogs cannot adopt.
  • Adopters must show love and responsibility for the dog, ensuring no abuse or abandonment.
  • Rescue dog trainers meeting the above conditions will have priority.
  • Retired rescue dogs cannot be used for commercial purposes (such as breeding or selling) and cannot be transferred to others.

Adoption Process:

Interested individuals must submit an adoption application form. Suitable candidates will be selected and publicly announced for no less than three days after the initial review of the application. Successful applicants will then sign an adoption agreement.

Required Documents for Adoption:

  • Proof of residence
  • Proof of employment
  • Personal identification
  • Video of the home environment

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     