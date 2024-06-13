﻿
Pudong's digital humans help with administrative affairs questions

The AI "recruits" can assist in five categories and talk and interact with applicants much the same as in real life, taking two minutes to deal with a case compared to 15 minutes.
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

AI digital service workers are here to offer help.

Pudong has "recruited" AI digital humans as service staff to help people deal with commonly asked administrative affairs.

They were modelled by workers at the Pudong Administrative Center, and developed by Pujiang Lab.

The digital workers can assist in five categories, including cancellation of businesses and alternation of hygiene licenses.

They can talk and interact with applicants much the same as those in real life. But it just takes about two minutes for them to deal with a case, compared to 15 minutes previously.

The service is available on the "Putongban" mini program.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Pudong
