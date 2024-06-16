Vibrant Zhangjiang zone exhibits breakthroughs in three pillar industries

More than 30 of Zhangjiang's self-developed innovation achievements have been showcased at the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair.

More than 30 of Zhangjiang's self-developed innovation achievements have been showcased at the China (Shanghai) International Technology Fair.

The "Vibrant Zhangjiang" zone, set up by Shanghai Science and Technology Commission, exhibited breakthroughs in the city's three pillar industries – biomedicine, artificial intelligence and integrated circuit – as well as emerging sectors in new materials, low-altitude economy and smart manufacturing.

Of highlights, Shanghai Volant Aerotech, one of the leading firms in Shanghai to develop eVTOL, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, put a model of its air taxi VE25 on display.

Equipped with eight lift systems and two thrust systems, it is designed to accommodate six people. It is expected to receive a standard airworthiness certificate in 2026.

Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

CSSC Cruise Technology Development Co displayed a model of China's first domestically-built large cruise ship, the Adora Magic City, which went into commercial maiden in January.

China has become the fifth country which is capable of building large cruise ships, after Germany, France, Italy and Finland.

Shanghai Magic Medical Technology displayed the world's first multi-modal tumor treatment system, which ablates the cancerous tissues and helps boost anti-tumor immunity through a novel therapy that integrates liquid nitrogen freezing with radio frequency heating.

HUTCHMED brought its three self-developed anti-tumor drugs: savolitinib, fruquintinib and surufatinib. Notably, fruquintinib is the first novel chemotherapy-free treatment option approved for patients in the US.

In addition to the exhibition, the commission has allowed more than 50 technology start-ups to put on road shows to find possible investors and market opportunities.