Campus campaign focuses on cervical cancer and HPV infection

  16:45 UTC+8, 2024-06-15
A disease education campaign has been unveiled at a local university campus, with cervical cancer and HPV related knowledge highlighted by healthcare professionals.
Ti Gong

The on-campus disease education project was launched at Fudan University on Friday as a latest initiative to safeguard the health and wellness of students and faculty.

A disease education campaign has been unveiled at a local university campus, with cervical cancer and HPV related knowledge highlighted by healthcare professionals.

The on-campus disease education project was launched at Fudan University on Friday as a part of the "A Healthier Life for Our World" program launched last year by local news portal thepaper.cn and MSD China.

Cervical cancer is related to the infection of human papilloma virus (HPV) in 99.7 percent of the cases. The first peak of HPV infection among Chinese women occurs between the ages of 17 and 24, with a second peak occurring between 40 and 44 years old, official figures show.

Pop-up posters have been unveiled at the university campus in Yangpu District, and a series of engaging and informative health communication activities will be launched specifically targeting students and faculty members.

"We hope to join hands with healthcare professionals, disease control authorities and various partners to offer more diversified health and disease knowledge education activities to safeguard the health and wellness of students and faculty," said Yi Liping, vice chairman of the Labor Union and the Women's Committee at Fudan University.

Ti Gong

Cervical cancer and HPV related knowledge is highlighted at Fudan University's campus.

The community healthcare service center of the Wujiaochang Subdistrict, where the campus is located, offers a vaccination reservation channel for students and faculty to allow easier and more convenient vaccination.

"We need to pay additional attention to raise awareness of cervical cancer and HPV among young adults and we feel obliged to put more efforts to bring disease knowledge to college students and faculty," said Han Xue, Director of the Yangpu District Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Sui Long, director of Cervical Disease Center at the Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital of Fudan University added: "HPV vaccination is an effective means to prevent relevant infections and diseases. We believe with wide spread health and disease information and higher HPV vaccination rate, we can take a meaningful step to safeguard public health."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
