Shanghai hosts first Irish literature symposium

  18:28 UTC+8, 2024-06-16       0
The inaugural Irish Literature Symposium, focusing on James Joyce's "Ulysses," was held on Sunday at the Irish Consulate General in Shanghai.
Jointly organized by the Shanghai Public Relations Association and the Irish Consulate, the event marked a significant cultural exchange between China and Ireland.

Keynote speakers included Irish Ambassador to China Ann Derwin, Shanghai Public Relations Association President Sha Hailin, and Irish Consul General to Shanghai Wendy Dorman-Smith. Cork City Mayor Kieran McCarthy sent his greetings via video.

Sha emphasized the importance of literature in fostering international understanding and highlighted the significance of "Ulysses" in connecting China and Ireland.

Shanghai hosts first Irish literature symposium
Ti Gong

Sha Hailin speaks at the symposium.

Ann Derwin, whose tenure in China is concluding, praised the deep Chinese appreciation for Irish literature.

The symposium coincided with "Bloomsday," celebrated on June 16 in honor of the protagonist of "Ulysses." Discussions included Joyce's depiction of Dublin and the novel's intricate narrative style.

The event concluded with an interactive session, promoting further cultural and literary exchanges between the two nations.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
﻿
