﻿
News / Metro

Newly unveiled urban renewal landmark perfect for a summertime getaway

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
WYSH in Changning District retains its rustic charm thanks to careful restoration and the preservation of two century-old garden villas while modern additions add to its appeal.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  20:06 UTC+8, 2024-06-18       0
Newly unveiled urban renewal landmark perfect for a summertime getaway
Ti Gong

WYSH is a newly opened urban renewal landmark on Wuyi Road.

A newly unveiled urban renewal landmark on historical Wuyi Road in Changning District is the perfect place for a summertime getaway.

WYSH, at 168 Wuyi Road, was the former site of Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co, which was founded in November 1984 as the first listed firm on the Chinese mainland.

Some old industrial structures and components were retained and restored to retain their rustic charm. Two century-old garden villas were also preserved.

Modern additions, such as terraces and corridors, create borderless open spaces for easy access and the site is now a business, commercial, cultural and entertainment landmark.

Newly unveiled urban renewal landmark perfect for a summertime getaway
Ti Gong

The newly unveiled urban renewal landmark features many public spaces.

Events at the site during a "WYSH Summer" campaign through July 28 include live music performances provided by Jazz At Lincoln Center Shanghai, and outdoor movie screenings offered by Shanghai Film Group's Yongle Co.

There's a wall of vinyl records designed by Sony Music and a number of top-class stores, such as the first Chinese mainland store of LA-based steakhouse Lawry's, the first Shanghai location of fashion specialty store Dongliang , and Shanghai flagship store of furniture boutique IYouth Studio.

The 1.7-kilometer Wuyi Road, built in 1925 as Tunsin Road, is one of 64 roads in the city under protected status, meaning it will never be widened. Massive urban renewal projects are now close to an end ahead of the road's 100th anniversary next year.

Newly unveiled urban renewal landmark perfect for a summertime getaway
Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Changning
Sony
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     