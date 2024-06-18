Newly unveiled urban renewal landmark perfect for a summertime getaway

WYSH in Changning District retains its rustic charm thanks to careful restoration and the preservation of two century-old garden villas while modern additions add to its appeal.

Ti Gong

A newly unveiled urban renewal landmark on historical Wuyi Road in Changning District is the perfect place for a summertime getaway.

WYSH, at 168 Wuyi Road, was the former site of Shanghai Feilo Acoustics Co, which was founded in November 1984 as the first listed firm on the Chinese mainland.

Some old industrial structures and components were retained and restored to retain their rustic charm. Two century-old garden villas were also preserved.

Modern additions, such as terraces and corridors, create borderless open spaces for easy access and the site is now a business, commercial, cultural and entertainment landmark.

Ti Gong

Events at the site during a "WYSH Summer" campaign through July 28 include live music performances provided by Jazz At Lincoln Center Shanghai, and outdoor movie screenings offered by Shanghai Film Group's Yongle Co.

There's a wall of vinyl records designed by Sony Music and a number of top-class stores, such as the first Chinese mainland store of LA-based steakhouse Lawry's, the first Shanghai location of fashion specialty store Dongliang , and Shanghai flagship store of furniture boutique IYouth Studio.

The 1.7-kilometer Wuyi Road, built in 1925 as Tunsin Road, is one of 64 roads in the city under protected status, meaning it will never be widened. Massive urban renewal projects are now close to an end ahead of the road's 100th anniversary next year.