Exploring animation: An exclusive interview with filmmaker Benjamin Renner

Benjamin Renner, a renowned French director celebrated for his whimsical yet deeply resonant films such as "Ernest & Celestine" and "The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales," serves as jury president for the Animation category at the 26th SIFF.



Recently, an exclusive interview with the director was conducted. Delving into his profound views on animation as a universal language and illuminating the evolving landscape of the industry, the interview resonates with this year's theme of "City of Cinema" at the festival. As the discussion unfolds, Renner explores how animation not only thrives within urban environments but also enriches cultural exchanges and bridges communities worldwide.

After arriving in Shanghai, Renner took some time to explore the city and was thoroughly impressed, describing it as an amazing place. The film festival has given him the chance to experience a variety of fantastic works and engage in insightful discussions with colleagues, directors, and writers. He views this as an incredible experience.

Anyone who has seen Renner's films will recognize his unique animation style, which can be traced back to the comics and cartoons he enjoyed during his childhood. He was an avid fan of comics and animation, consuming a vast array of children's comics and cartoons.

"I love a minimalist style because I don’t want to look at a drawing that took three hours to meticulously detail," he said. "That's not what I need. I prefer a style that’s very simple, where just a few strokes can convey the emotions the author wants to express."

Viewers might be curious about how his works, both in dialogue and character, manage to be so entertaining yet deeply meaningful. Where does he get his creative inspiration?

Renner said his ideas mainly come from observing the everyday events around him. It's the little things in daily life that continually spark his creativity.

"For instance, my work 'The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales' was inspired by my niece. She's very energetic, while I'm more reserved. I came up with creative ideas just from our everyday interactions," Renner explained.

Renner also loves incorporating animal characters into his films, but he deliberately avoids assigning them to specific countries. He believes this approach helps audiences form a stronger emotional connection with the characters. His stories often have a fable-like quality, making them accessible to viewers worldwide, regardless of cultural background or age.

For instance, in "The Big Bad Fox and Other Tales," there’s a spectacled monkey from China, adding a humorous touch. When the film was released in China, Renner hoped that this linguistic element would help audiences feel a closer connection to the characters.

Of course, the entire creative process is incredibly challenging. As we all know, making a film is the result of a team effort. Renner emphasizes: "The most important thing is finding the right people. When the right people come together, that's when you can truly create a film." To him, each film project is also a new encounter. You meet different individuals, and throughout the production process, there will be sparks of creativity, differing opinions, and even conflicts. It's a long and difficult journey, but the interactions — whether they're heartfelt moments or heated arguments — create the rich, dynamic atmosphere of a film production team. These experiences provide him with some of his most unforgettable memories.

When asked about the most crucial element in creating animated films — whether it is the story, characters, or visual effects — Renner stressed that, to him, nothing surpasses the significance of the story.

"I think that's incredibly vital. Because only when you yourself feel it's a compelling story, will you be genuinely enthusiastic about sharing it with others. Crafting an animated film is a labor-intensive journey spanning at least three years, and it's only when you believe in the story's greatness that you'll find the drive each day over those challenging years to see the project through. For me, my passion for the story itself, the emotional impact it evokes, the relentless daily pursuit of its enhancement, and the quest to present it in the best possible light to the audience — to make the film truly exceptional — that's paramount."

While his works are animated films, Renner has never pigeonholed them for specific audiences, such as solely for children or exclusively for adults. He finds such categorizations challenging. During the creative process, he aims for broad appeal across all age groups.

Renner contends that a remarkable animated book should be the kind of work that prompts parents to quietly sneak into their child's room and "borrow" it to read — a book that he believes would be equally fantastic for both children and adults.

"So, throughout the creative journey, I've always held firm to this principle: a film should captivate both children and adults alike," Renner added.

When discussing China's animation industry, Renner offers his unique perspective, emphasizing education. He believes there should be a greater focus on educating young filmmakers within the film industry, ensuring they receive more professional and systematic training in schools.

"Today, for example, in France, students in film studies come from different social backgrounds with varying economic means. Professional film schools often have high tuition fees. As a result, there's an invisible screening of young students; those from rural areas or less affluent backgrounds may not have the opportunity to access such specialized film education. I think there could be support provided for young students studying film. Having filmmakers from diverse backgrounds would lead to a more varied narrative in their storytelling, reducing constraints."

In recent years, there has been a growing trend in China where domestically produced animated films are increasingly collaborating across sectors such as online platforms, gaming, and tourist attractions. Renner views this development positively, seeing it as a wonderful opportunity for global audiences to discover Chinese animated movies. He believes that animated films serve as an excellent medium for conveying a country's culture to the world.

When discussing the future of Chinese animation and how to produce more and better films, Renner suggests that Chinese animators should maintain an open mindset toward diverse themes. Particularly if they aim to resonate internationally and move audiences from different countries, Renner proposes exploring stories from modern-day China. These narratives depict everyday life in contemporary China, which Renner believes can evoke greater empathy and emotional resonance compared to focusing solely on grand, ancient legends.

Reflecting on this topic, Renner expressed his eagerness to see more Chinese animated films reach global audiences. He also shared his admiration for a recent Chinese animated work he particularly enjoyed: "One recent Chinese animated film I really liked is 'Deep Sea'," he said.

When discussing the future development of animated films, Renner mentioned it is a profound question he has been pondering.

"For Europe and America, the audience demographics are aging, and many teenagers today are less inclined to go to movie theaters. Regardless of how the film industry evolves, my focus remains on storytelling for the audience. If fewer people are going to theaters, perhaps there's an opportunity to explore alternative methods, such as leveraging social media or the Internet, to better connect animated films with these audiences," Renner concluded.