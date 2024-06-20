﻿
News / Metro

Dishui Lake welcomes new landmark as Nanhui transforms into a futuristic city

﻿ Zhou Weiran
﻿ Sun Minjie
Zhou Weiran Sun Minjie
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-20       0
The vast financial bay area surrounding the lake aims to attract global investors and enterprises, positioning itself as the third financial hub of Shanghai.
﻿ Zhou Weiran
﻿ Sun Minjie
Zhou Weiran Sun Minjie
  22:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-20       0

Nanhui New Town in the Pudong New Area of Shanghai is rapidly transforming into a futuristic and intelligent city, providing cutting-edge industries and a living-friendly environment.

Visitors can experience autonomous vehicles on the roads and explore the picturesque Dishui Lake, situated at the heart of the city.

The vast financial bay area surrounding the lake aims to attract global investors and enterprises, positioning itself as the third financial hub of Shanghai.

Shot by Sun Minjie, Zhou Weiran. Edited by Zhou Weiran. Reported by Zhou Weiran. Subtitles by Zhou Weiran.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Chen Jie
Dishui Lake
Pudong New Area
Pudong
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     