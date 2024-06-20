Dishui Lake welcomes new landmark as Nanhui transforms into a futuristic city

The vast financial bay area surrounding the lake aims to attract global investors and enterprises, positioning itself as the third financial hub of Shanghai.

Nanhui New Town in the Pudong New Area of Shanghai is rapidly transforming into a futuristic and intelligent city, providing cutting-edge industries and a living-friendly environment.

Visitors can experience autonomous vehicles on the roads and explore the picturesque Dishui Lake, situated at the heart of the city.

The vast financial bay area surrounding the lake aims to attract global investors and enterprises, positioning itself as the third financial hub of Shanghai.