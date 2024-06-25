Best of overseas TV dramas and documentaries to air on Chinese networks

Nearly 20 TV dramas and documentaries will air on Shanghai TV networks and streaming platforms during the 29th Shanghai TV Festival.

Miao Zhenyang

Nearly 20 TV dramas and documentaries from overseas will be broadcast on TV channels in Shanghai and other provinces and on streaming platforms like Youku, Tencent, Bilibili and Sohu.

The sustainable broadcasting activity of excellent overseas programs was launched on June 24 at the 29th Shanghai TV Festival.

Among the overseas TV productions are "Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius," "Pompeii: The New Dig," and "Roger Federer: A Champion's Journey."

Shakespeare: Rise of a Genius

Genre: Drama / Documentary / Biography

Country: UK

Marking the 400th anniversary of the publication of William Shakespeare's First Folio, this three-part documentary series tells how the son of a glove merchant from rural Stratford became the greatest writer ever.



Delving into the life of Shakespeare, the places and times he lived in, and the works he produced, the series reveals the dangerous and exciting world of bitter rivalries, rebellions, murders, and deadly plagues that inspired Shakespeare to write. Vignettes from the screenplay depict Shakespeare's life, and a host of amazing and engaging storytellers narrate the series.



Tigong

Pompeii: The New Dig

Genre: Documentary

Country: UK

A fascinating insight into the most extensive archaeological excavation in the ancient city of Pompeii for over a generation. With exclusive access to the dig, the show follows a team of archaeologists and historians as they excavate an entire city block, uncovering new buildings, the incredible stories of the people who lived there, and what happened to them during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in AD 79.

Roger Federer: A Champion's Journey

Genre: Sport

Country: UK

When he won the Junior Wimbledon title at 17 years old, he never imagined the success that would follow. In 2003, the former ball boy and junior champion of 1998 won his first Grand Slam title at the British Stadium with a masterclass victory over giant Australian Mark Philippoussis. And the rest is history.

With extraordinary talent, dedication, passion, and purpose; grace and humility; and a great mental approach to tennis and life, Roger Federer created history by climbing his way to the top and capturing the hearts of millions of sports fans all around the world.

Coco Chanel: Unbuttoned

Genre: Documentary

Country: France

The story of original influencer Coco Chanel, whose designs still represent the zenith of female sexuality, style and power.

Les aventures du jeune Voltaire

Genre: Drama

Country: France

Explore the early life and evolution of the philosopher and visionary Voltaire, from his love story and his father's problems to his discovery of his vocation and his commitment to fight against religious fanaticism and the arbitrary abuse of justice and politics. Discover a life of pain, passion, and the growth of an epic and talented hero.