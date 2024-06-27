﻿
Construction of T3 terminal at Pudong airport should start this year

Yang Meiping
Yang Meiping Gong Jiaxin
  21:15 UTC+8, 2024-06-27       0
New facility part of Phase-IV expansion which began in 2022 with the aim of enhancing connectivity in the Yangtze River Delta region and improving high-quality travel experiences.
Construction of T3 terminal at Pudong airport should start this year
Ti Gong

An artist's rendition of the T3 terminal of the Pudong International Airport

The construction of the T3 terminal of the Pudong International Airport is likely to start within the year, the Shanghai Airport Authority said on Thursday.

The new terminal is part of the Phase-IV expansion of the airport which began on January 4, 2022, and aims to enhance connectivity within the Yangtze River Delta region, improve high-quality travel experiences, and meet the the city's ambition of becoming the world's top shipping and air transport center.

It is notable for its innovative design of "twin buildings with integrated configuration." It aims to ensure 100 percent boarding bridge access for flights, totally automated baggage sorting, and transfer times within 60 minutes for passengers.

Once completed, the new facilities are expected to support the airport in an annual passenger throughput of 130 million.

In a notification, the authority said the feasibility report of the T3 terminal building project has been approved by the city's development and reform commission, while the construction of the airfield is expected to start in the near future.

Meanwhile, its south underground transportation hub project has advanced into the main structure construction phase, alongside ongoing progress in other projects such as the 220KV substation, rapid transit shelter, and supporting facilities.

The airport authority said the concrete casting operation for the floor slab of the deep foundation pit in the railway transit area, a milestone in the project, is scheduled to be completed by early July.

The reopening of the main line of S1 Yingbin Avenue, which leads to the airport terminal, on May 7, has paved the way for trial operation of a railway linking Hongqiao and Pudong airports in September. The line is expected to be in use by the end of year.

﻿
