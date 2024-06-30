Students put best feet forward in Zhangyuan

Some 40 university students from diverse backgrounds took part in a walking tour of historic Zhangyuan, delving into its significant role in Shanghai's urban renewal landscape.

Ti Gong

Some 40 university students from diverse backgrounds took part in a walking tour of historic Zhangyuan, delving into its significant role in Shanghai's urban renewal landscape. They were from 13 prestigious institutions both here and abroad, including Laguna College of Art and Design in US, the University of Hong Kong, and Tsinghua University. The Friday afternoon tour was guided by Jarmo Suominen, vice dean of Shanghai International College of Design and Innovation, a joint institution by Shanghai's Tongji University and Finland's Aalto University.

Ti Gong

As a local resident who lives just next door to Zhangyuan, he knows the area well. Zhangyuan, or Zhang's Garden, opened to the public in 1885 as China's first modern pleasure garden, but later declined, being divided and sold to 28 developers around 1919. Over the years, the stately residences were partitioned into smaller units occupied by multiple families, which led to squalid living conditions, with shared kitchens and toilets, and cracked walls and leaky ceilings. To revive its former glory, Jing'an District government launched an urban renewal plan for Zhangyuan in 2018. Residents were relocated. The historic buildings were preserved, restored to their original look, and renovated for modern use. In November 2022, as renovation of the western section concluded, it opened as a site of fashion, culture and commerce.

Ti Gong