Fudan expels student for hitting teacher at graduation ceremony

Fudan University's Law School on Tuesday announced that a student has been expelled for assaulting a teacher on stage at the undergraduate graduation ceremony.

The student, surnamed Xia, reportedly attacked the teacher on June 19 for personal reasons, breaching the tradition of respecting educators and the bottom line of the social ethics, the school said in a statement.

Following the incident, the university and law school expressed solidarity with the teacher and cooperated with the police in the investigation. Xia was also put under administrative detention by police, the school statement said.

